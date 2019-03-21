Pro14: Edinburgh v Leinster - John Barclay ready for debut after Achilles injury

John Barclay will make his first appearance for Edinburgh at Murrayfield on Friday

Pro14: Edinburgh v Leinster Venue: Murrayfield Stadium Date: Friday 22 March Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland

Scotland captain John Barclay will make his Edinburgh debut against Leinster on Friday - 16 months after he signed.

The 32-year-old back-row has not played since May 2018 after suffering an Achilles tendon rupture on duty with former club Scarlets.

The 71-times capped flanker is joined by Darcy Graham, Hamish Watson, Ben Toolis and WP Nel, who all played in Scotland's 38-38 draw at Twickenham.

"It'll be good to have John back," said head coach Richard Cockerill.

"He's a fantastic player and his leadership around the group and his knowledge of the game is very, very good, and that could well be important for us in the run-in."

With four games of the regular season remaining, Edinburgh sit fifth in Conference B, with Leinster 22 points clear in top spot.

"We need to be as strong as we can be because we've had some poor results where we've slipped up where we shouldn't have," said Cockerill.

"That's put us in a situation where, with four league games to go, we're probably going to have to win all of them if we want to qualify for the play-offs."

Leinster welcome back three key players from injury breaks, with Australia centre Joe Tomane making his first start since damaging his hamstring in November. Experienced scrum-half Luke McGrath has recovered from a knee problem and flanker Dan Leavy is fit again.

For the hosts, Scotland centre Matt Scott returns for the first time in over five months following a head injury sustained against Toulon, while full-back Dougie Fife and wing Duhan van der Merwe have recovered from the knocks that kept them out of a damaging defeat at Benetton two weeks ago.

Edinburgh: Fife, Graham, Johnstone, Scott, Van der Merwe, Van der Walt, Pyrgos, Schoeman, Ford, Nel, McKenzie, Toolis, Barclay, Watson, Mata.

Replacements: Fenton, Dell, Berghan, Hunter-Hill, Bradbury, Shiel, Hickey, Dean.

Leinster: Frawley, McFadden, Reid, Tomane, Daly, Byrne, McGrath, Byrne, Cronin, Bent, Murphy, Kearney, Ruddock, Leavy, Deegan.

Replacements: Byrne, McGrath, Porter, Dunne, Dowling, McCarthy, J O'Brien, C O'Brien.