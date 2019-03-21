Simon Kerrod: Harlequins to sign Worcester Warriors tighthead prop

Simon Kerrod
Simon Kerrod was born in Johannesburg but is qualified to play for England

Harlequins have agreed a deal to sign Worcester Warriors tighthead prop Simon Kerrod at the end of the season.

The 26-year-old joined the Warriors at the start of the 2017-18 season from Jersey Reds.

He told the club website: "It is an incredibly exciting time to be joining Harlequins.

"I can sense the passion that (head of rugby) Paul Gustard and his team have instilled in the players and I know they are hungry to win trophies there."

