Pro14: Connacht v Benetton (Fri)

Scrum-half Caolin Blade was part of Ireland's Six Nations training squad

Pro14: Connacht v Benneton Venue: Sportsground, Galway Date: Friday, 22 March Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Preview, updates and match report on the BBC Sport website

Connacht have been bolstered by the return of Ireland internationals Ultan Dillane, Jack Carty and Kieran Marmion for their Pro14 match against Benetton.

Dillane, who featured in Ireland's Six Nations wins against Scotland, Italy and France, starts in the second row.

Half-backs Carty and Marmion, who were both introduced during the defeat by Wales, start on the bench in Galway.

Benetton are unbeaten in their last eight games and the Italian side are in second place in the Conference B table.

Benetton head coach Kieran Crowley has been able to include lock Alessandro Zanni and full-back Luca Sperandio, who both featured off the bench during Italy's narrow loss to France in their final-round Six Nations match.

Fly-half Ian McKinley, who was an unused substitute last week in Rome, will be partnered by scrum-half Dewaldt Duvenage.

Caolin Blade and Kyle Godwin will form the starting half-back partnership for Connacht as Marmion and Carty are both held in reserve where they will be joined by fit-again second row Gavin Thornbury.

Connacht have won just two of their last five games as they cling onto third place in Conference A but the Irish province only lead Cardiff Blues on points difference and are 14 points behind table toppers Glasgow.

"It's exciting to come back with four games left and be in the running to make the play-offs and to potentially win the tournament is where you want to be at the start of the year," said scrum-half Blade.

"There's four games left and we potentially need to win all four of them to get into the business end so that's at the back of our minds.

"It's going to be a tough game, they're having their best season to date I would say, so it's going to be a massive challenge but with our home crowd we're tough to beat and we're really looking forward to it."

Connacht XV: O'Halloran, Leader, Farrell, Robb, Healy; Godwin, Blade; Buckley, Delahunt, Bealham, Dillane, Cannon, McKeon, Fainga'a, Butler (c).

Replacements: McCartney, McCabe, Carey, Thornbury, Masterson, Marmion, Carty, Fitzgerald.

Benetton XV: Sperandio, Tavuyara, Benvenuti, Sgarbi, Ioane; McKinley, Duvenage; Quaglio, Faiva, Riccioni, Herbst, Zanni, Lazzaroni, Pettinelli, Halafihi.

Replacements: Baravalle, Appiah, Pasquali, Barbini, Barbieri, Bronzini, Rizzi, Iannone.