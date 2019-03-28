European Champions Cup: Pick your Edinburgh XV to play Munster

Duhan van der Merwe has scored 17 tries in 34 Edinburgh appearances

European Champions Cup quarter-finals: Edinburgh v Munster Venue: Murrayfield Stadium Date: Saturday, 30 March Kick-off: 12:45 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland, live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Edinburgh became the first Scottish team to reach a top-tier European semi-final when they beat Toulouse in front of a record Murrayfield crowd back in 2012.

More than 30,000 supporters will watch Richard Cockerill's men attempt to match that feat when Munster arrive in the Scottish capital on Saturday.

Who should Cockerill select for the Champions Cup showdown? Pick your XV below.