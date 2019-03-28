European Champions Cup: Pick your Edinburgh XV to play Munster

Duhan van der Merwe
Duhan van der Merwe has scored 17 tries in 34 Edinburgh appearances
European Champions Cup quarter-finals: Edinburgh v Munster
Venue: Murrayfield Stadium Date: Saturday, 30 March Kick-off: 12:45 GMT
Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland, live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Edinburgh became the first Scottish team to reach a top-tier European semi-final when they beat Toulouse in front of a record Murrayfield crowd back in 2012.

More than 30,000 supporters will watch Richard Cockerill's men attempt to match that feat when Munster arrive in the Scottish capital on Saturday.

Who should Cockerill select for the Champions Cup showdown? Pick your XV below.

Pick your Edinburgh XV

Pick your starting XV for this weekend's game

Find out more

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you