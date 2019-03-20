Six Nations: Ireland to begin Farrell era against Scotland

Farrell joined the Ireland set-up in 2016 after previous spell as England assistant coach.

Andy Farrell's opening game as Ireland coach will be at home to Scotland on the first day of the 2020 Six Nations.

Defence coach Farrell will succeed Joe Schmidt as Ireland's head coach after the World Cup in Japan in November.

The fixtures for the next two seasons have been announced with Ireland to begin 2020 with back-to-back home matches against Scotland and Wales.

Scotland visit Dublin on 1 February before newly-crowned champions Wales go to the Aviva Stadium on 8 February.

Ireland's opening round opponents Scotland are also in their World Cup pool

Farrell will go up against his former England charges after the first rest week when they travel to Twickenham for their round three encounter on Sunday, 23 February.

Ireland will return to Dublin in week four when they host Italy on 7 March before their final-round match against France in Paris on 14 March will be the closing game of next year's tournament.

England in Dublin on final day of 2021 Six Nations

Ireland's fixtures for the 2021 Six Nations have also been finalised with the 2018 champions travelling to Cardiff to play Wales in the opening-round game on Sunday, 7 February.

A home match against France on 14 February will be the final game of the second weekend of the tournament before Ireland visit Rome for their third-round fixture on 27 February.

Scotland will host Ireland at Murrayfield on Sunday, 14 March the day after England take on France at Twickenham meaning that the English side will have an extra day to prepare for their fifth-round visit to Dublin on 20 March for the penultimate game of the final weekend.