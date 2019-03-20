All four Welsh regions will compete in 2019-20 season

Ospreys have not won the Pro14, formerly known as the Pro12 and Celtic League, since 2012

There will be no merger of Welsh rugby regions next season, the professional game's governing body has confirmed.

The Professional Rugby Board (PRB) says Cardiff Blues, Dragons, Ospreys and Scarlets will all take part in domestic and European competitions in 2019-20.

The announcement comes two weeks after a proposed merger of Ospreys and Scarlets collapsed.

A statement said the PRB was "united in its pursuit of what is best" but did not outline plans beyond next season.

However, it stated that the PRB "will not be deterred from the pursuit of a solution to ensure the long-term sustainability of the professional game in Wales" and was committed to a four-region model.

The PRB - made up of representatives of the four regions and the Welsh Rugby Union - met this week with Rob Davies attending for the Ospreys.

Davies took over as chairman of the Swansea-based region following the resignation of Mike James in protest at a proposed reorganisation which would have seen a merger with the Scarlets and a new region set up in north Wales.

That deal was "taken off the table" on 6 March.

Also at this week's meeting were Alan Jones (Blues), David Buttress (Dragons), Nigel Short (Scarlets), Martyn Phillips and Steve Phillips of the Welsh Rugby Union and independent chairman David Lovett.

The PRB would, said the statement, aim to ensure the four Welsh regions and the national team are all successful and cleared the way for regions to agree contracts with players.

"Although the PRB has previously supported the principle for a proposed merger of two teams, it has since been noted that this merger has been deemed 'off the table' by both interested parties," it added.

"This means that budgets have subsequently been approved and player contracting can be concluded, with an emphasis on securing Welsh talent.

"It is hoped that the emotion generated by the exploration of merger options can now be translated into support for the professional Welsh teams, helping create a sustainable future for the game in Wales."

A new financial deal - the Professional Rugby Agreement - which came into effect on 31 January had doubled WRU funding from £10m to £20m a year.

The reorganisation of the game in Wales - dubbed Project Reset - is aimed to tackle the difficulty Welsh domestic rugby has encountered competing with rich clubs in England and France.

No Welsh region has ever won the European Cup, while a number of high-profile players have been lured to play club rugby in England and France.

The national team's success - having just won a third Six Nations Grand Slam in 11 years and currently ranked number two in the world - is in stark contrast with the domestic game where Scarlets' 2017 Pro12 title is the only Welsh success in the last six seasons.