Wasps: Hooker Tom Cruse extends contract at Premiership club

Tom Cruse has scored nine tries since joining Wasps in 2016

Wasps hooker Tom Cruse has agreed an undisclosed extension to his contract with the Premiership club.

Cruse has scored nine tries in 57 appearances since joining from London Irish in 2016 and was voted players' player of the year last season.

"Wasps have been great to me and I've thoroughly enjoyed my first three seasons," the 29-year-old said.

"I want to be on the pitch at every opportunity, contributing wherever and whenever I can."