Wales players 'let down' by regional chaos - Gareth Anscombe

Gareth Anscombe has won 26 caps for Wales after making his debut in 2015

Gareth Anscombe says Wales players have been "let down" by the Project Reset talks as he weighs up whether to sign a new deal with Cardiff Blues.

His 20-point haul from fly-half and then full-back against Ireland steered Wales to the Six Nations Grand Slam.

But regional chaos tainted the campaign, with on-off mergers and uncertainty about contracts.

"Players have been let down a fair bit certainly when you look at the results we have provided them," Anscombe said.

Anscombe, whose national dual contract expires at the end of this season, is thought to be a target for English Premiership clubs Bath and Harlequins.

But any move away from Wales would see the 27-year-old's Test career stall as he is comfortably under the minimum 60-cap selection requirement.

And with domestic rugby in turmoil, he has not ruled out a move across the border.

"I think it has made all the boys think about that, to be honest.

"We've only got a 10-year window to really look after ourselves, and I guess the important thing is you don't want to look back with any regrets.

"We all want to play for Wales - there is no doubt about that - but players need to be treated well, and we deserve to be.

"We are a world-class team and we deserve to be where we are. We're not far off beating anyone, we are number two in the world now, so hopefully that gets reciprocated both ways."

In the week Blues welcome Scarlets in a Pro14 derby, Anscombe hopes to get his future sorted.

"Hopefully from my perspective we can get things sorted sooner rather than later but I have got some things I need to weigh up as well."

Blues head coach John Mulvihill says the region "most definitely" wants to retain the services of Anscombe.

"It has been tough for Gareth and the other boys. We have left their focus to be solely on the Six Nations and it would be unfair to sit in front of him during the Six Nations," Mulvihill said.

"We have had discussions this week and will be ongoing next week and the finer things have been worked out.

"We have always been quite positive about it but it's a big decision for him to make and he has to take his time and get it done."