Premiership: Newcastle Falcons v Sale Sharks

More than 30,000 fans attended Newcastle Falcons' victory over Northampton at St James' Park last year

Gallagher Premiership Venue: St James' Park Date: Saturday, 23 March Kick-off: 17:30 GMT Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Newcastle Falcons aim for a third successive win for the first time this season as they host fifth-placed Sale at Newcastle United's St James' Park.

Dean Richards makes five changes as Vereniki Goneva returns from a calf injury while Mark Wilson is back after playing in England's Six Nations games.

Sale welcome back England flanker Tom Curry and Scotland back Byron McGuigan.

Prop Ross Harrison plays after a three-week injury absence while captain Jono Ross starts at number eight.

The Falcons also have Scotland centre Chris Harris back after helping the Scots draw with England at Twickenham.

Fiji number eight Nemani Nagusa also starts after scoring in the win over Wasps a fortnight ago from the bench, while John Hardie gets the nod at flanker.

It is the second year that Newcastle have played 'The Big One' fixture at the home of their football neighbours and have already sold close to 25,000 tickets.

Should Newcastle win and Worcester lose at Bristol they could move off the bottom of the Premiership, while fifth-placed Sale have the chance to close the gap on fourth-placed Gloucester with a victory.

Newcastle: Hammersley; Goneva, Harris, Matavesi, Sinoti; Flood, Takulua; Lockwood, McGuigan, Mulipola, Green, Davidson, Wilson (capt), Hardie, Nagusa

Replacements: Cooper, Brocklebank, Wilson, Olmstead, Graham, Stuart, Connon, Williams

Sale: James; Solomona, O'Connor, van Rensburg, McGuigan; James, de Klerk; Harrison, Webber, John, Beaumont, Phillips, T Curry, B Curry, Ross (capt)

Replacements: Langdon, Bristow, Jones, Evans, Neild, Warr, Redpath, Reed

