Premiership: Saracens v Harlequins

Billy Vunipola played in all five of England's Six Nations matches

Gallagher Premiership Venue: London Stadium Date: Saturday, 23 March Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Saracens have five internationals back in their starting XV for the derby against Harlequins at London Stadium.

Wales' Liam Williams, Scotland's Sean Maitland and England trio Jamie George, Ben Spencer and Billy Vunipola return.

Quins have Kyle Sinckler available after England duty, with fellow prop Joe Marler also returning among five changes from the defeat by Gloucester.

Scrum-half Danny Care has recovered from a rib injury, with Marcus Smith at fly-half and Ben Tapuai at centre.

Defending champions Saracens are second in the Premiership table, 10 points ahead of Quins, despite losing four of their past seven league games.

However, Mark McCall's men have won their past 17 home games in all tournaments - including their only previous match at London Stadium, which was against Harlequins in March last year.

Saracens beat Quins 25-20 at the Twickenham Stoop in round six in October, but the north London side have not achieved a Premiership double over their rivals since the 2014-15 season.

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall told BBC Radio London:

"It's a neutral venue in many ways as Wembley had become a bit of a second home for us.

"If you're asking the coach, you probably want to play at Allianz Park in a game like this one but the players enjoy something different.

"It is an iconic stadium but for us we still have a job to do, and having ceded home advantage it is important we put our best foot forward.

"Quins have been really strong since Christmas and they have belief now. They will be very motivated because they are close to us in the table, and we have one eye on Glasgow [in the European Champions Cup] the week after."

Harlequins head of rugby Paul Gustard told BBC Radio London:

"We want to chase down the top two and we had an opportunity against Gloucester and we didn't take it.

"There is a bit of local rivalry with Saracens and a bit of intensity which raises it up a notch or two.

"We are sitting third and have aspirations to go high. To do that we will have to beat Saracens - and if it is not on Saturday then hopefully it is in the final.

"Saracens have been the most dominant team in the competition for eight to 10 seasons now for good reason. They are well coached and have a lot of high quality players."

Saracens: Williams; Strettle, Lozowski, Barritt (capt), Maitland; Goode, Spencer; Lamositele, George, Koch, Skelton, Isiekwe, Wray, Burger, Vunipola.

Replacements: Woolstencroft, Barrington, Judge, Kpoku, Earl, Taylor, Malins, Tompkins.

Harlequins: Brown; Earle, Marchant, Tapuai, Chisholm; Smith, Care; Marler, Elia, Sinckler, Symons, Horwill (co-capt), Clifford, Robshaw (co-capt), Dombrandt.

Replacements: Ward, Boyce, Collier, Merrick, Bothma, Hidalgo-Clyne, Catrakilis, Alofa.

Referee: JP Doyle.

