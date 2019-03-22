Premiership: Gloucester v Wasps

From the section

Returning Wasps captain Joe Launchbury scored a try for England as they concluded their Six Nations campaign with a 38-38 draw against Scotland at Twickenham

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Kingsholm Date: Saturday, 23 March Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Gloucester make one change after their victory over Harlequins, with Franco Marais starting at hooker.

On the bench, Jake Polledri is back from Six Nations duty with Italy, while Val Rapava Ruskin, Ruan Dreyer and Charlie Sharples return from injury.

Five international players return to the starting line-up for Wasps, who lost to Newcastle in their last game.

Joe Launchbury skippers the side and Brad Shields, Nathan Hughes, Elliot Daly and Zurabi Zhvania also start.

Gloucester begin the weekend fourth in the Premiership, nine points ahead of Wasps.

Gloucester: Woodward; Marshall, Twelvetrees, Atkinson, Thorley; Cipriani, Heinz (capt); Hohneck, Marais, Balmain, Slater, Moster, Ackermann, Kriel, Morgan.

Replacements: Walker, Rapava Ruskin, Dreyer, Clarke, Polledri, Vellacott, Banahan, Sharples.

Wasps: Le Roux; Watson, De Jongh, Lovobalavu, Daly; Miller, Simpson; Zhvania, Taylor, Stuart, Launchbury (capt), Gaskell, Shields, Carr, Hughes.

Replacements: Cruse, Harris, Cooper-Woolley, Rowlands, Johnson, Porter, Umaga, Bassett.

Referee: Ian Tempest.

For the latest rugby union news follow @bbcrugbyunion on Twitter.