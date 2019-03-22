Premiership: Gloucester v Wasps
-
- From the section Rugby Union
|Gallagher Premiership
|Venue: Kingsholm Date: Saturday, 23 March Kick-off: 15:00 GMT
|Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website
Gloucester make one change after their victory over Harlequins, with Franco Marais starting at hooker.
On the bench, Jake Polledri is back from Six Nations duty with Italy, while Val Rapava Ruskin, Ruan Dreyer and Charlie Sharples return from injury.
Five international players return to the starting line-up for Wasps, who lost to Newcastle in their last game.
Joe Launchbury skippers the side and Brad Shields, Nathan Hughes, Elliot Daly and Zurabi Zhvania also start.
Gloucester begin the weekend fourth in the Premiership, nine points ahead of Wasps.
Gloucester: Woodward; Marshall, Twelvetrees, Atkinson, Thorley; Cipriani, Heinz (capt); Hohneck, Marais, Balmain, Slater, Moster, Ackermann, Kriel, Morgan.
Replacements: Walker, Rapava Ruskin, Dreyer, Clarke, Polledri, Vellacott, Banahan, Sharples.
Wasps: Le Roux; Watson, De Jongh, Lovobalavu, Daly; Miller, Simpson; Zhvania, Taylor, Stuart, Launchbury (capt), Gaskell, Shields, Carr, Hughes.
Replacements: Cruse, Harris, Cooper-Woolley, Rowlands, Johnson, Porter, Umaga, Bassett.
Referee: Ian Tempest.
