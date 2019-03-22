Premiership: Bristol Bears v Worcester Warriors

Summer signing Charles Piutau - who is reportedly earning close to £1m a season - has missed more than half of Bristol's games having suffered a pre-season shoulder injury and a hamstring problem in January

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Ashton Gate Date: Saturday, 23 March Kick-off: 15:00 Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Bristol's star full-back Charles Piutau is out for four weeks with a calf injury and misses their key clash with relegation rivals Worcester.

Luke Daniels switches from the wing, while Tom Pincus and Harry Randall come in as the Bears make five changes,

Worcester welcome Wales Grand Slam winner Josh Adams and England centre Ben Te'o back into their line-up

Their other change sees fly-half Jono Lance make his first league start since late September.

Bristol boss Pat Lam recalls lock Ed Holmes after his recovery from an ankle injury and props Jake Woolmore and Lewis Thiede also start.

Victory for Bristol would put a double-figures points gap between themselves and second-from-bottom Worcester, almost ensuring their survival in the Premiership for a second successive season.

Bristol: Daniels; Morahan, O'Conor, Piutau (co-capt), Pincus; Sheedy, Randall; Woolmore, Thacker, Thiede, Holmes, Vui, Luatua, Heenan, Crane (co-capt).

Replacements: Parry, Thomas, Afoa, Batley, Thomas, Uren, Madigan, Protheroe.

Worcester: Pennell; Heem, Te'o, Mills (capt), Adams; Lance, Hougaard; Black, Annett, Schonert, Brelser, Fatialofa, Hill, Lewis, Mama

Replacements: Taufete'e, Waller, Milasinovich, Philips, Kirwan, Heaney, Weir, Butler

