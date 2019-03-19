Finn Russell: Scotland fly-half played England with cheek fracture

Media playback is not supported on this device Six Nations 2019: England 38-38 Scotland highlights

Fly-half Finn Russell has revealed he played in Scotland's Six Nations draw against England with a fractured cheek.

Russell sustained a head injury playing for French club Racing 92 and missed the Scots' third match against France, reportedly because of concussion.

He then featured in the defeat by Wales and was pivotal in Scotland's epic comeback at Twickenham.

"The concussion was OK, but when I got it scanned, I realised I couldn't play against France," Russell said.

"When I got a knee to the head against Toulouse, I fractured my cheek and that was what kept me out of the France game. The whole time my brain felt fine but I knew there was something else wrong."

Russell scored one of Scotland's tries and successfully kicked two conversions as Gregor Townsend's side came from 31 points down to lead England 38-31 at Twickenham only to lose a late converted try.

And the former Glasgow Warriors player revealed some of the Scotland players broke with previous Calcutta Cup post-match convention by mixing with some of their opponents after the match.

"We were chatting to them," Russell explained. "We were chatting to Ben Youngs, Owen Farrell, George Ford. Even Eddie Jones, I had a chat with him.

"I've never really spoken to the English boys that much after the game."