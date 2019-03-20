Worcester Warriors: Ben Te'o & Josh Adams return to boost Premiership club's survival bid

Ben Te'o started just one game for England in this year's Six Nations, while Warriors team-mate Josh Adams played every minute of Wales' success

Worcester Warriors now know they will lose Josh Adams to Cardiff Blues next season and are still not sure where his fellow international back Ben Te'o will play his club rugby in 2018-19.

But, for now, boss Alan Solomons is glad just to have them report back happy and fit from Six Nations duty for Saturday's big date with Bristol.

Warriors go to Ashton Gate needing key Premiership survival points.

And Solomons told BBC Sport: "It'll be good to have both Ben and Josh back."

The Warriors director of rugby added: "It's always good to have guys back who have been playing in the international set-up.

"Josh played a big Test on Saturday. We gave him 48 hours off, which was the right thing to do, to get over any knocks and bumps and bruises.

"And Ben trained with us on Monday and Tuesday. He's not had much game time with England. He played against Italy and then only had five minutes at the weekend against Scotland. But, before that, he played four games for us and played well."

In what has been a highly competitive Premiership this season, Warriors looked in good shape to stay up when they won twice in three games from the turn of the year.

But following the end of the Six Nations, they head into the final batch of league fixtures just three points above bottom club Newcastle after successive defeats by Falcons and then at home to leaders Exeter.

Victory at Ashton Gate this Saturday, over a Bristol side they pummelled 52-7 with seven tries at Sixways in early October, would drag the Bears back into the equation.

Warriors remain without skipper GJ Van Velze (arm injury) and replacement centre Ollie Lawrence (rolled ankle), but it is the return of the in-form Adams that most excites Solomons.

"In every Test he's played for Wales he's been outstanding," Solomons told BBC Sport. "He's established himself on the international stage and as a regular in that Welsh team."

The veteran coach is also pleased with the role Warriors have played in turning Adams from a promising club player into a serious international performer.

"Of course there is a gap between international rugby, especially a tournament like the Six Nations, and domestic competition," said Solomons.

"But the Premiership is of a very high standard and, personally, I think it's great preparation for international rugby."

Joe Taufete'e's world record

Joe Taufete'e now his 18 tries for the USA, to break Keith Wood's international front row scoring record

Worcester Warriors also have hooker Joe Taufete'e available this weekend after breaking the world record for international tries by a front-row forward.

Making only his 21st appearance for his country, Taufete'e claimed a hat-trick in the 32-25 Americas Rugby Championship defeat by Uruguay in Seattle.

He now has 18 tries, taking him above another hooker, former Ireland captain Keith Wood, who scored 15 tries in his 63 international appearances between 1994 and 2003.

"He's massively physical, a big strong explosive athlete at 124 kg," said Solomons.

"He's had a good series and scored a lot of tries. It would be very nice if he came back and did the same for us. But he's been away for five or six weeks."