London Irish: Mike Coman forced to retire after hamstring injury

Mike Coman was named Player of the Year in his first season at London Irish

London Irish back row forward Mike Coman has been forced to retire after a long-term hamstring injury.

The 31-year-old former Edinburgh and Wellington Hurricanes player has been out of action since February 2018.

He will return to his native New Zealand at the end of the season after being unable to make a full recovery from the injury.

Coman helped Irish to promotion from the Championship in his first season with the Exiles in 2016-17.