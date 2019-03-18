Schools' Cup: Methodist College beat Campbell College 45-17 in final

Scrum-half Callum Davidson scored one of Methodist College's seven tries

Schools' Cup final Campbell College (10) 17 Tries: Jackson, Gaskin Cons: Rankin 2 Pen: Rankin Methodist College (14) 43 Tries: Gourley, Lyttle, T Armstrong 2, Davidson, Boden, Simms Cons: McIlroy 4

Methodist College took a 38th Schools' Cup success and a first since 2014 with an ultimately convincing seven-try 43-17 win over Campbell College on Monday.

Methody led 14-10 at half-time with the help of Ben Gourley and Max Lyttle tries to a touchdown by Harry Jackson.

Two Thomas Armstrong scores and further tries by Callum Davidson, David Boden and Adam Simms saw Methody collect the cup for the first time since 2014.

Dara Gaskin crossed for Campbell, who finished runners-up for the 14th time.

Methody's triumph ensured that they ended their season with a perfect record of 20 wins from 20 games and their eventual winning margin was the biggest of any team since 2008.

Their final score tally was the highest accumulated by a team since 1998.

Second row Gourley powered over for the opening try in the 10th minute, with full-back Ethan McIlroy kicking the first of four conversions to add the extra two points.

Holders Campbell responded six minutes later when hooker Jackson went over after a rolling maul, Conor Rankin landing the conversion to bring the scores level.

McIlroy was sent to the bin for seven minutes after being yellow-carded, with Rankin landing a penalty to nudge Campbell ahead.

Lyttle's converted try in the 31st minute restored Methody's lead and a minute after the interval Armstrong ran through for a scintillating try after good work by centre Robbie Armstrong.

Scrum-half Davidson darted over for his side's fourth try in the 48th minute but Gaskin dived over from close range to keep Campbell in touch.

Boden went over after collecting the ball from a line-out for a simple try, while replacement Simms was next to cross to make the score 36-17 while Campbell's Ben Rainey was in the sin bin for collapsing a maul.