Jamie Bhatti: Edinburgh agree contract with Glasgow Warriors' Scotland prop

Jamie Bhatti won his 13th Scotland cap against Ireland this year

Scotland prop Jamie Bhatti will switch to Edinburgh from Pro14 rivals Glasgow Warriors at the end of the season after agreeing a two-year contract.

The 25-year-old, who has 13 caps, has spent three years at Scotstoun and Edinburgh coach Richard Cockerill is delighted to secure "a quality pro".

"His addition creates a great amount of competition at the loosehead position," he told his club website.

"And we're looking forward to seeing him kick on with this talented squad."

Stirling-born Bhatti played club rugby with Hillfoots, Stirling County and Melrose before joining Glasgow and also had a spell on loan to Ayr in the Scottish Premiership.

He explained that he had been impressed with what Richard Cockerill "had to say about the opportunity at Edinburgh".

"There's a great squad already in place that are all pulling in the same direction and I'm excited to be a part of that for the next two seasons," he added.