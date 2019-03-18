Jamie Bhatti: Edinburgh agree contract with Glasgow Warriors' Scotland prop
Scotland prop Jamie Bhatti will switch to Edinburgh from Pro14 rivals Glasgow Warriors at the end of the season after agreeing a two-year contract.
The 25-year-old, who has 13 caps, has spent three years at Scotstoun and Edinburgh coach Richard Cockerill is delighted to secure "a quality pro".
"His addition creates a great amount of competition at the loosehead position," he told his club website.
"And we're looking forward to seeing him kick on with this talented squad."
Stirling-born Bhatti played club rugby with Hillfoots, Stirling County and Melrose before joining Glasgow and also had a spell on loan to Ayr in the Scottish Premiership.
He explained that he had been impressed with what Richard Cockerill "had to say about the opportunity at Edinburgh".
"There's a great squad already in place that are all pulling in the same direction and I'm excited to be a part of that for the next two seasons," he added.