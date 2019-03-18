Martin Landajo: Harlequins to sign Argentina scrum-half

Martin Landajo made his international debut for Argentina in 2008

Harlequins have agreed a deal to sign Argentina scrum-half Martin Landajo from Super Rugby side Jaguares.

The 30-year-old, who has won 84 international caps, will join Quins following the World Cup in Japan, if he is selected in the Pumas squad.

"Martin will add greater density to our leadership group," Quins head of rugby Paul Gustard told the club website.

"His pace and creativity has been able to unlock defences at the highest level and he is a very impressive man."

Harlequins have not disclosed the length of Landajo's contract at the Twickenham Stoop.

The World Cup will take place from 20 September to 2 November, with Argentina in the same group as England, France, The United States and Tonga.