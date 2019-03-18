Pro14: Dragons expect Wales Grand Slam players back for Ospreys match

Cory Hill (left) is unlikely to play again this season but Elliott Dee, Aaron Wainwright and Hallam Amos are set to return for Dragons against Ospreys

Guinness Pro14: Ospreys v Dragons Venue: Liberty Stadium Date: Sat, 23 March Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales, online and the BBC Sport website

Dragons expect their Wales squad players to be available to face Ospreys at Liberty Stadium on Saturday.

Forwards Ross Moriarty, Elliott Dee and Aaron Wainwright all featured as Wales beat Ireland to clinch the 2019 Six Nations Grand Slam.

Hallam Amos and Leon Brown were also in the squad, but did not play.

"As long as they are all fit they will all be in contention to play because it's an important fixture for us," said forwards coach Ian Evans.

"It was a spectacular weekend to get the Grand Slam and those boys will no doubt be full of energy and on a high.

"It will be good to feed off their energy leading into this game."

Dragons are bottom of Conference B in the Pro14 while Ospreys are fifth in Conference A, having lost to their Welsh rivals earlier in the season.

With Ollie Griffiths, Nic Cudd, James Benjamin and Harrison Keddie all injured, the return of back-rowers Moriarty and Wainwright is a major boost for Dragons.

Captain Cory Hill, whose try helped Wales overcome England in the Six Nations, is unlikely to play again this season as the result of an ankle injury picked up in that game.