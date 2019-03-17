Women's Six Nations: England had to put on a show for record crowd

Media playback is not supported on this device Women's Six Nations: England thrash Scotland to seal Grand Slam

England head coach Simon Middleton said his side had to put on a show for their fans in their 12-try win over Scotland.

The Red Roses won 80-0 to seal a ninth Six Nations Grand Slam in front of 13,278 supporters - a record for a women's game at Twickenham.

"It shows the direction the game is going in and that's why we felt our performance was so important because winning is just not enough," he said.

"We've got to win in a certain way and show how we're progressing as a side."

The highest attendance previously was 10,545 at England's round four game against Italy in Exeter.

"To grow the crowd on top of what we achieved at Exeter was fantastic," added Middleton.

England - the only full-time professional team in the Six Nations - dominated throughout the tournament, scoring more than 50 points in four of their five matches.

The Red Roses have now won 16 of their last 17 Tests, with their only defeat coming against France in Grenoble last year.

England are ranked second in the world behind world champions New Zealand and captain Sarah Hunter hopes they can challenge for the title when the Black Ferns host the World Cup in 2021.

"Our ultimate goal is to be world champions," she said. "The camaraderie between everyone in the team - it's one of the best teams I've been a part of.

"The spirit that we have off the field is probably why we're enjoying being together and how we're putting together really good performances."