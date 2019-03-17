Shade Munro: Scotland Women's head coach to leave role

Media playback is not supported on this device Women's Six Nations: England thrash Scotland to seal Grand Slam

Shade Munro will leave his role as Scotland Women's head coach to take up a new post within Scottish Rugby.

Munro's side lost all five of their Six Nations matches this year, culminating in a 12-try 80-0 defeat by Grand Slam winners England.

Scottish Rugby say Munro was appointed to his new academy job in January.

"I've really enjoyed my time working with this group of players and seeing the improvements they have made," said Munro, who was appointed in 2015.

"I am proud of how much they have all developed individually and as a team over the last few years. Increasing the level of coaching and amount of training regionally, along with the increase in national camps and competitive fixtures has helped hugely with this development.

"There have also been some fantastic highlights during my time involved most notably achieving our first Six Nations win in 35 attempts [against Wales in 2017] along with our first away win in the same competition last year against Ireland."

Scottish Rugby head of women and girl's rugby Gemma Fay added: "With any change comes a fresh opportunity and we will be looking to recruit someone who can build on the strong foundations that Shade has developed.

"He has been leading the team through a period of unprecedented development and the knowledge and experience he brought from the professional game has helped us to progress."