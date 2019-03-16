England and Scotland draw astonishing Test 38-38 in Six Nations

None of Scotland's team had even been born when they last won at Twickenham

Six Nations: England v Scotland England (31) 38 Tries: Nowell, Curry, Launchbury, May, Ford Cons: Farrell 4 Ford Pen: Farrell Scotland (7) 38 Tries: McInally, Graham 2, Bradbury, Russell, Johnson Cons: Russell 2, Laidlaw 2

England and Scotland fought out an astonishing draw in the most dramatic match in their 148 year-rivalry.

England, whose title hopes were ended by Wales' win over Ireland, raced into a 31-point lead in as many minutes.

But Stuart McInally broke clear before Darcy Graham (twice), Magnus Bradbury and Finn Russell crossed in a second-half blitz that made it 31-31.

Sam Johnson scored a seemingly decisive try late on, only for England's George Ford to cross in injury time.

Despite the extraordinary drama, both sides looked deflated on the final whistle.

Scotland had to come to terms with being denied the greatest comeback in top-level international history - and an end to a 36-year Twickenham hoodoo - by the final play of the game.

England, with coach Eddie Jones looking on furiously from above, had saved themselves from an embarrassing defeat, but will face a brutal inquest into their second-half display and further questions over their concentration and consistency in big matches, less than six months before the World Cup.

England run rampant

A first try after 66 seconds. A bonus point inside 29 minutes. England's biggest half-time lead ever against Scotland.

In the first 40 minutes, there was a chasm-like disparity between the international game's oldest adversaries.

Wing Jack Nowell started England's onslaught as he stepped inside the cover to score in the second minute.

A clever short line-out was then driven over for Tom Curry's score and Ellis Genge, on for the injured Ben Moon in the fourth minute, sprung fellow prop Kyle Sinckler through a gap in the build-up to Joe Launchbury diving in.

When Henry Slade flicked a pass out the back of his hand for Jonny May to stroll in, it felt like there was an element of showboating in England's performance.

Jones had said before the match that it was a chance to "show that we're the best team in the Six Nations" and with nine tries more than anyone else in the championship at that point, it seemed his side were making the statement he wanted.

