England 80-0 Scotland: Red Roses win Grand Slam and regain Women's Six Nations

Jess Breach took her tally to nine tries in this year's Six Nations

Women's Six Nations: England v Scotland England (45) 80 Try: Beckett, Breach 2, Hunt, Smith, Cleall 2, Cokayne, Bern, Hunter, Scarratt, O'Donnell Cons: Daley-Mclean 8, Scarratt Scotland (0) 0

England ran in 12 tries as they thrashed Scotland to seal a ninth Grand Slam and regain the Six Nations title.

They outclassed the Scots, scoring six times in the first 26 minutes before Amy Cokayne added a seventh first-half try in the 40th minute.

Another five tries came in the second half in front of an estimated crowd of 13,000 at a drenched Twickenham.

The win gave the Red Roses a 10th Six Nations crown after losing the title to France last year.

England, the only full-time professional team in the Six Nations, were overwhelming favourites to earn the win they needed against bottom-of-the-table Scotland to complete the clean sweep.

They took the lead in the third minute with Sarah Beckett going over after Poppy Cleall had broken through the Scottish defence.

Jess Breach ran onto a kick from fly-half Katy Daley-Mclean, who also made eight conversions, for the second try three minutes later, before Natasha Hunt went over with a quickly-taken set piece in the 12th minute.

Breach scored her second shortly after, followed by scores for Kelly Smith, Cleall and Cokayne before half-time - the latter coming shortly after Scotland's captain Lisa Thomson was shown a yellow card for a knock on.

Cleall, Sarah Bern, captain Sarah Hunter, Emily Scarratt and Catherine O'Donnell all went over in the second half, with the final try coming despite Daley-Mclean being sin-binned in the 73rd minute.

More to follow.

England: McKenna; Breach, Scarratt, Harrison, Smith; Daley-Mclean, Hunt; Botterman, Cokayne, Bern, P Cleall, A Scott, Beckett, Fleetwood, Hunter (c).

Replacements: Davies, Cornborough, S Brown, O'Donnell, Packer, Riley, Burford, E Scott.

Scotland: Rollie, Lloyd, Smith, Thomson, Sergeant; Nelson, Maxwell; Kennedy, Skeldon, Forsyth, Wassell, Howat, Bonar, McLachlan, Konkel.

Replacements: Rettie, Cockburn, Dougan, Muzambe, McCormack, Grieve, Martin, Evans.