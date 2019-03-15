England v Scotland: Eddie Jones mocks Scots' barren Twickenham run

Media playback is not supported on this device Six Nations: Will Wales, Ireland or England lift the Six Nations trophy?

England coach Eddie Jones has mocked Scotland's 36-year wait for a win at Twickenham in the build-up to their Six Nations match on Saturday.

Scotland last won away to England in 1983, with 16 defeats and a draw since.

"Since 1883? 1983, OK," joked Jones, whose side can still win the title, when asked about the statistic.

"If we impose our game on Scotland it'll be pretty tough for them. We're not playing Mars or Pluto, we're playing Scotland," he added.

"They've got passion and play the game a certain way."

England suffered a surprise 25-13 loss away to Scotland in last year's Six Nations, but inflicted a 61-21 defeat at Twickenham in 2017, matching their record winning margin against their oldest rivals.

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend has backed his side to upset the odds again, but Jones has his sights set on delivering a statement performance, regardless of whether the title is still up for grabs come kick-off.

"We want to be the best team in the world and we know we're not the best team in the world, but we've got an opportunity to show that we're the best team in the Six Nations. And we're not going to miss that opportunity," he added.

"We're nowhere near our best, we're just slowly getting there. We'll be at our best for the Six Nations on Saturday. There will be a bit of an explosion."

England will win the title for the third time in four years if Ireland beat Wales earlier in the day and they then overcome Scotland later in the day.

It would take an improbable winning scoreline for Ireland in Cardiff for points difference to become a factor in England's chances.

Scotland are fourth in the standings but have suffered a raft of injuries during the campaign and will be without backs Stuart Hogg, Blair Kinghorn and Tommy Seymour for their final game of the championship.

Coverage, standings and title permutations

Wales will receive a three-point bonus if they beat Ireland and clinch the Grand Slam, thus ensuring they will be crowned Six Nations champions

Permutations in full

A Wales win against Ireland would give them the Six Nations title and Grand Slam. An additional three points are awarded to Grand Slam winners, which would put Wales out of England's reach

A draw for Wales would be enough to win the championship if England lose. If both sides draw, England would win the title if they earn a bonus point and Wales don't

If Wales and Ireland draw and England win, Eddie Jones' side would be champions

Ireland will be champions if they win and England don't

Should Ireland secure a bonus-point win over Wales and England beat Scotland without scoring four tries, the two teams will finish level on 19 points. Points difference would then decide the championship: England currently lead the way with 83, compared to Ireland's 19