Dave Dennis: Exeter flanker signs new two-year contract

Dave Dennis joined Exeter Chiefs from Sydney Stars in 2016

Premiership side Exeter Chiefs have agreed a new two-year contract with ex-Australia flanker Dave Dennis.

The 33-year-old was part of Exeter's title-winning side in 2016-17 and helped the Chiefs win the Anglo-Welsh Cup last season.

"Whenever you play, you want to be part of a successful team," Dennis said.

"I've been lucky to have had some success already with the club, but there is still lots we want to achieve over these next few years."

Injuries hampered Dennis last season after he injured a bicep in training, which ruled him out for the rest of the campaign.

"I know I'm not getting any younger but, at the end of the day, it's nice to put everything to bed and know that I'll be here for a couple more seasons," he added.