Leinster: Leo Cullen and Stuart Lancaster agree contract extensions

Cullen will remain in charge of Leinster until the end of 2020/21 although the duration's of Lancaster's contract extension hasn't been revealed

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen has signed a two-year contract extension with the Irish province while senior coach Stuart Lancaster has also agreed a new deal.

Cullen, who was appointed before the 2015/16 season, will remain in charge until the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

The duration of ex-England coach Lancaster's deal has not been revealed.

Lancaster had been linked with a possible move to the Ireland backroom team after the World Cup.

His former England assistant Andy Farrell will take over as Ireland coach when Joe Schmidt departs from the job after this year's tournament in Japan.

Leinster's announcement on Thursday evening appears to end the speculation linking Lancaster with an Ireland role.

Cullen and Lancaster guided Leinster to last year's European Champions Cup and Pro14 double.

"Leo's skills as a player and as a captain have been well celebrated over the years and rightly so," said Leinster chief executive Mick Dawson.

"Over the last four seasons he has continued to build on that legacy and has added considerable coaching credentials to his list of achievements.

Dawson added: "Everyone can see that we have benefited from Stuart's vast experience working within the academy system in England plus of course his time with the English national team.

"He has consistently shown his commitment to the Leinster cause and it is a real boost to retain the services of a world-class coach."