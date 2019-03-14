Six Nations 2019: Scotland make six changes for England game

Six Nations 2019: England v Scotland
Venue: Twickenham Date: Saturday, 16 March Kick-off: 17:00 GMT
Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC Radio Scotland, plus live text commentary on BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

Flanker Hamish Watson returns to the Scotland XV in one of six changes for their final Six Nations game of the campaign against England.

Watson, who impressed off the bench in the defeat by Wales, replaces the injured Jamie Ritchie, with Sam Skinner also introduced to the back row. Lock Ben Toolis is also in for Jonny Gray.

Sean Maitland and Byron McGuigan replace injured duo Blair Kinghorn and Tommy Seymour in the back three, and Sam Johnston is included at centre with Pete Horne dropping out.

Scotland, who have lost their last three matches after an opening win over Italy, travel to Twickenham in search of a first victory over England there since 1983.

Scotland: Maitland; Graham, Grigg, Johnson, McGuigan; Russell, Price; Dell, McInally (capt), Nel; Toolis, Gilchrist; Skinner, Watson, Bradbury.

Replacements: Brown, Reid, Berghan, J Gray, Strauss, Laidlaw, Hastings, Harris

