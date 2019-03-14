England v Scotland: Joe Cokanasiga out, Henry Slade in for hosts

Breaking news
Six Nations 2019: England v Scotland
Venue: Twickenham Date: Saturday, 16 March Kick-off: 17:00 GMT
Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC Radio Scotland, plus live text commentary on BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

Joe Cokanasiga has missed out on England's match-day squad to face Scotland in the Six Nations as head coach Eddie Jones makes four changes.

Jack Nowell replaces Cokanasiga on the wing, while there are also recalls for prop Ben Moon, centre Henry Slade and flanker Mark Wilson.

Ben Youngs will become England's most capped scrum-half in his 85th game.

Jones' side will win the championship if they beat Scotland and Grand Slam-chasing Wales lose at home to Ireland.

More to follow.

England: Daly, Nowell, Slade, Tuilagi, May; Farrell, Youngs; Moon, George, Sinckler, Launchbury, Kruis, Wilson, Curry, B Vunipola.

Replacements: Cowan-Dickie, Genge, Cole, Shields, Hughes, Spencer, Ford, Te'o

Find out more

Top Stories

Best of the Six Nations

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you