England v Scotland: Joe Cokanasiga out, Henry Slade in for hosts

Six Nations 2019: England v Scotland Venue: Twickenham Date: Saturday, 16 March Kick-off: 17:00 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC Radio Scotland, plus live text commentary on BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

Joe Cokanasiga has missed out on England's match-day squad to face Scotland in the Six Nations as head coach Eddie Jones makes four changes.

Jack Nowell replaces Cokanasiga on the wing, while there are also recalls for prop Ben Moon, centre Henry Slade and flanker Mark Wilson.

Ben Youngs will become England's most capped scrum-half in his 85th game.

Jones' side will win the championship if they beat Scotland and Grand Slam-chasing Wales lose at home to Ireland.

More to follow.

England: Daly, Nowell, Slade, Tuilagi, May; Farrell, Youngs; Moon, George, Sinckler, Launchbury, Kruis, Wilson, Curry, B Vunipola.

Replacements: Cowan-Dickie, Genge, Cole, Shields, Hughes, Spencer, Ford, Te'o