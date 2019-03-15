Six Nations: England v Scotland team news, permutations and key stats

Wing Jack Nowell has replaced Joe Cokanasiga in one of four changes to the England starting XV

Six Nations Venue: Twickenham Date: Saturday, 16 March Kick-off: 17:00 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC Radio Scotland, plus live text commentary on BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.

Team news

England, one of three teams with hopes of winning the Six Nations, have made four changes to their side to face Scotland at Twickenham on Saturday.

Wing Jack Nowell prop Ben Moon, centre Henry Slade and flanker Mark Wilson are recalled but Joe Cokanasiga misses out.

Scotland have made six changes with Sean Maitland among the fresh faces.

Maitland will play at full-back in one of three changes in the backs, while there are also three new names in the pack including flanker Hamish Watson.

What's at stake?

By the time England kick off at 17:00 GMT they will know whether they are playing for the Six Nations title or just the Calcutta Cup.

If Wales beat Ireland in Cardiff they will secure the Grand Slam but if Ireland win, England would need to beat Scotland to pip Joe Schmidt's men to the title.

England have a vastly superior points difference after scoring 19 tries in their four matches, winning three of them comfortably and only losing to Wales.

Scotland are the current Calcutta Cup holders after beating England at Murrayfield last year.

But Gregor Townsend's injury-hit side have lost their last three matches after an opening win over Italy and are only above fifth-placed France - who play Italy - on points difference.

They are searching for a first victory at Twickenham since 1983 but England will be hoping for a repeat of their 2017 form when they ran in seven tries to thrash them 60-21 in their most recent match at Twickenham.

Wales will receive a three-point bonus if they beat Ireland to clinch the Grand Slam, thus ensuring they will be crowned Six Nations champions

Line-ups

England: 15-Daly, 14-Nowell, 13-Slade, 12-Tuilagi, 11-May, 10-Farrell (capt), 9-Youngs; 1-Moon, 2-George, 3-Sinckler, 4-Launchbury, 5-Kruis, 6-Wilson, 7- Curry, 8-B Vunipola

Replacements: 16-Cowan-Dickie, 17-Genge, 18-Cole, 19-Shields, 20- Hughes, 21-Spencer, 22-Ford, 23-Te'o

Scotland 15-Maitland, 14-Graham, 13-Grigg, 12-Johnson, 11-McGuigan, 10-Russell, 9-Price; 1-Dell, 2-McInally (capt), 3-Nel, 4-Toolis, 5-Gilchrist, 6-Skinner, 7-Watson, 8-Bradbury

Replacements: 16-Brown, 17-Reid, 18-Berghan, 19-J Gray, 20-Strauss, 21- Laidlaw, 22-Hastings, 23-Harris.

Commentator's notes

Andrew Cotter: "England may well be going for the title come kick-off, but even without that lure Eddie Jones has made much of the motivation of avenging last year's Scottish celebrations at Murrayfield.

Quite how motivated Joe Cokanasiga feels after the man of the match against Italy was dropped from the squad remains to be seen, but perhaps Jones simply continues to look at options. Such are the resources at his disposal it is still a hugely-powerful looking England side.

Scotland once more battle their injury list but perhaps they also have to beat their own mental failings. If they once again suffer the away form drop-off or fail to find a hard edge - the 'nastiness' required at the top level of rugby - then it may be a long afternoon for the visitors at Twickenham.

Media playback is not supported on this device Ryan Wilson and Danny Care get to the bottom of the scuffle in the tunnel at Murrayfield

View from both camps

England head coach Eddie Jones: "It's a fascinating close to the tournament. You have three teams who can win it.

"Wales are a very good team. They are very well coached, great credit to them for what they have done, but they are starting to look a bit tired.

"They have made more tackles than anyone else in the tournament and are playing against an Ireland side that seems to be peaking at the right time."

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend: "First of all we have to build on the positive aspects of our performance from last weekend against Wales, when we were able to generate quick ball and build a lot of pressure on the opposition.

"The character and fitness the players displayed showed, in the second half, what the team is capable of against one of the best sides in the world. The next step is making that pressure count on the scoreboard more regularly.

"Winning away from home tends to be achieved through an outstanding defensive performance and we are determined to deliver that this Saturday."

Match facts

Head-to-head

Scotland have not won at Twickenham for 36 years - a 22-10 triumph in March 1983.

Eddie Jones' first game as England boss was a 15-9 win at Murrayfield in the 2016 Six Nations.

England

England have won five of their last six matches, losing one.

They lead the tournament for tries (19), points (146), dominant tackles (125) & turnovers (22).

Scotland

Scotland have lost three successive Test matches for the first time since February 2016.

Their tally of eight tries scored is the fewest in this year's Championship.

Match officials

Referee: Paul Williams (New Zealand)

Touch judges: Jerome Garces (France) & Alexandre Ruiz (France)

TMO: Ben Skeen (New Zealand)