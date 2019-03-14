Quiz: Can you name the Wales team that beat Ireland to secure 2005 Grand Slam?

Former Wales coach Mike Ruddock
Mike Ruddock ended Wales' 27-year wait for a Grand Slam

Wales will look to secure a Six Nations Grand Slam when they face Ireland in Cardiff on Saturday.

The Irish were also the opponents when Wales secured their first Grand Slam in 27 years with victory back in 2005.

Can you remember the Wales starting XV that day, when Mike Ruddock's men won 32-20?

Can you name the Wales team who beat Ireland in a Grand Slam decider in 2005?

