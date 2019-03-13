Kieran Brookes: England prop extends contract with Wasps

From the section

Kieran Brookes has won 16 England caps but has not featured for his country since 2016

England tight-head prop Kieran Brookes has signed a contract extension with premiership club Wasps.

The 28-year-old joined the Ricoh Arena side from Northampton in June 2018 and has played 14 times this season.

Director of rugby Dai Young told the club website: "We're really pleased that Brookesy has pledged his future to the club.

"He's a top-class prop who has a wealth of Premiership and international experience."

The exact length of Brookes' new deal has not been disclosed.