Bristol Bears: Winger Toby Fricker joins on two-year deal from Ebbw Vale
-
- From the section Rugby Union
Bristol have signed winger Toby Fricker from Welsh Premiership club Ebbw Vale.
The 22-year-old joins the Bears with immediate effect on a two-year contract following a season-ending shoulder injury to Ryan Edwards.
"Toby has earned his opportunity to test himself in a fully professional environment," Bristol Bears head coach Pat Lam said.
Fricker has represented Wales Sevens and Welsh Students and was voted Welsh Premiership Best Newcomer in 2018.