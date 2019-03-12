Six Nations 2019: 'Brilliant' Best will be missed by Ireland says fly-half Sexton

Johnny Sexton has served as vice captain to Rory Best since 2016

Six Nations: Wales v Ireland Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 16 March Kick-off: 14:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One and S4C, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Ulster and BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary.

Fly-half Johnny Sexton believes Ireland will miss their "brilliant captain" Rory Best once he hangs up his boots.

Best, 36, has indicated that he is likely to retire after the World Cup in Japan later this year.

The veteran forward has set his sights on helping Ireland reach the last four of the tournament for the first time.

"He always puts the team first, he's always very selfless and leads on pitch with his actions and leads off the pitch too," said Sexton.

"He's been a brilliant captain for us over the last few years. He's a great character to have around."

Sexton was named as a vice captain alongside flanker Peter O'Mahony when head coach Joe Schmidt appointed Best as his new captain before the start of the 2016 Six Nations and the Ulster hooker has led his side to the 2018 Grand Slam as well as two victories against New Zealand and a first Test win in South Africa.

"I think one of the best things (about him) is sometimes when the line-out is not going well, he'll still say to put it in the corner if that's the right decision and he'll take responsibility," continued Sexton.

"He knows that if the lift isn't quite right and it goes down that he'll get the blame but he'll know it's not his fault and he'll just keep going.

"That's the sign of a brilliant captain, he does what's right for the team all the time and we'll miss him when he's gone but we've got a lot of time with him yet and we'll make the most of it."

An outside chance but Ireland still in trophy hunt

A repeat Grand Slam is no longer possible after a heavy defeat by England but Ireland can still retain their Six Nations crown if they upset championship leaders Wales in Cardiff on Saturday and Scotland can deny England a win at Twickenham.

The opening-round loss against England was followed by below-par performances against Scotland and Italy as Ireland struggled to recapture the form that helped them climb to second place in the world following their thrilling win against New Zealand last November.

Ireland must beat Wales and hope England slip up against Scotland if they are to retain their title

Schmidt's team showed signs of a return to form with a bonus-point win against France last weekend, which leaves them with an outside chance of clinching back-to-back titles on the final day of this year's championship.

"First 40 (against France) was excellent, we did everything that we wanted to do, we had great intent and despite the greasy ball early in the game we still had that intent." Sexton added.

"It was very pleasing and it was good to turn the corner performance-wise but there's there's still parts of the game that we want to improve on and that we'll need to improve on this weekend because it's the biggest challenge to date and one that we're looking forward to."

Wales are in pole position to win a third Grand Slam and a fourth title in all under head coach Warren Gatland after sweeping past France, Italy, England and Scotland in this year's championship.

"They're obviously four wins on the bounce and they've got a lot of momentum as well and they're playing at home," argued Sexton.

"The worst thing would have been coming into this week having had another bad performance and it's good to get one under the belt but we know that we're going to have to go up another level again and I think there is another bit in us."

Ireland squad

Backs: Bundee Aki, Joey Carbery, Jack Carty, Andrew Conway, John Cooney, Keith Earls, Chris Farrell, Tom Farrell, Rob Kearney, Jordan Larmour, Kieran Marmion, Conor Murray, Garry Ringrose, Jonathan Sexton, Jacob Stockdale.

Forwards: Rory Best (capt), Tadhg Beirne, Jack Conan, Ultan Dillane, Tadhg Furlong, Cian Healy, Iain Henderson, Rob Herring, Dave Kilcoyne, Jack McGrath, Jordi Murphy, Sean O'Brien, Peter O'Mahony, Andrew Porter, Quinn Roux, Rhys Ruddock, James Ryan, John Ryan, Niall Scannell, CJ Stander, Dan Leavy.