What happened the year Scotland last beat England at Twickenham?

Roy Laidlaw scores for Scotland against England at Twickenham
Roy Laidlaw's try helped Scotland win the Calcutta Cup at Twickenham in 1983
Six Nations 2019: England v Scotland
Venue: Twickenham Date: Saturday, 16 March Kick-off: 17:00 GMT
Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC Radio Scotland, plus live text commentary on BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

It has been 36 years since Scotland last won the Calcutta Cup at Twickenham.

Gregor Townsend's men head south this weekend looking for their second win of this season's Six Nations and their first triumph over the Auld Enemy in London since 1983.

Can you remember what else happened that year?

