Six Nations: Ireland must take scoring opportunities against Wales - O'Kelly

Wings George North and Jacob Stockdale are set to play key roles for Wales and Ireland respectively

Six Nations: Wales v Ireland Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 16 March Kick-off: 14:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One and S4C, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Radio Ulster and BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary.

Former Irish second row Malcolm O'Kelly says Ireland must be more clinical in taking their try-scoring opportunities if they are to beat Wales on Saturday.

Ireland's win over France kept alive their slim hopes of retaining their Six Nations crown as they prepare to face Grand Slam-chasing Wales in Cardiff.

"We have to up our performance and up our ability to take opportunities which we squandered on Sunday," said O'Kelly.

"Those last 20 minutes we had chances to score two or three more tries."

The 92-times capped international added to BBC Radio Ulster: "The last five minutes against the French were very disappointing for the Irish as we shipped two tries but they got the job done, got a bonus point and managed to build up some momentum.

"The fact that Joe Schmidt was able to take several key players off with half an hour to go was a factor but we have to be a bit more clinical."

Having followed up their defeat by England on the opening weekend with wins over Scotland, Italy and France, Ireland need to beat the Welsh and hope that the English fail to beat Scotland if they are to hold on to their Six Nations title.

The final-day encounter is given some extra spice by the fact that it will be coach Joe Schmidt's last Six Nations game in charge of Ireland and Gatland's final match in the championship at the helm with Wales.

"We'll need to put some extra work in to get the result we want away from home. It will be a massive spectacle in one of the great places to play rugby, with a fantastic atmosphere," added O'Kelly.

"We need more of the same dominance of territory and possession that we enjoyed against France but I don't think we'll get that against the Welsh.

"If we kick the ball to Wales at all they won't give it back to us. The Welsh are a very attack minded team but are also incredibly hard working defensively.

"Ireland won't get the gain-lines we got against France and if you get anything against this Welsh team you will be doing very well. It's going to be a real challenge but it's not beyond us."

Wales will receive a three-point bonus if they beat Ireland to clinch the Grand Slam, thus ensuring they will be crowned Six Nations champions

Ireland spoiled England's chance of securing a Grand Slam by winning in Dublin in 2017 but their former flanker Chris Henry believes Joe Schmidt's side will have to be "at their very best" if they are to deny the Welsh a clean sweep at the Principality Stadium.

"Despite a poor start to the campaign against England we still have a chance of winning the championship," observed Henry.

"The Irish like stopping teams winning Grand Slams, ruining the party for people.

"What I really liked against France was the variation of Ireland's play and we'll really need that again against Wales."