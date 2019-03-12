Murray Douglas: Scottish Brumbies forward to join Edinburgh on short-term deal

Murray Douglas played in New Zealand's Mitre 10 Cup with Northland

Scottish forward Murray Douglas will join Edinburgh on a short-term deal at the end of his Super Rugby commitments.

Douglas, 29, is contracted to the Brumbies of Australia but will spend five months at Edinburgh between the end of the current southern hemisphere season and the start of the next.

A lock or blind-side flanker, he will provide cover during the Rugby World Cup, which begins in September.

"It's a very exciting time to be joining the club," Douglas said.

"I am very much looking forward to joining the group and contributing to the club's continued success next season.''

Kirkcaldy-born Douglas made a solitary appearance for Edinburgh seven years ago but was never able to earn a regular berth in the squad.

A law graduate, he and his girlfriend moved to Melbourne in 2015, where he was spotted and signed by the Rebels to play in Super Rugby.

Douglas then played in New Zealand's provincial Mitre 10 Cup with Northland before earning a contract with the Hurricanes, where he shared a dressing room with a host of All Blacks World Cup winners.

He signed a two-year contract with the Brumbies in September.