Six Nations 2019: Ireland recall Dan Leavy for Cardiff finale

Dan Leavy has not played for Ireland since the win against Argentina in November

Flanker Dan Leavy has been recalled to the Ireland squad for their Six Nations showdown with Wales on Saturday.

Leavy, 24, has not played in this year's championship because of a calf injury but has been named in the 36-man squad for the final match in Cardiff.

The open-side will replace Leinster team-mate Josh van der Flier, who has been ruled out with a groin injury.

Fly-half Ross Byrne has been omitted in the only other change from the panel used in the round four win over France.

Van der Flier was forced off in the first-half of last week's game in Dublin and the forward will not recover in time for trip to the Principality Stadium to face a Grand Slam-seeking Welsh side.

Robbie Henshaw also remains sidelined but Rob Kearney, Joey Carbery and Tadhg Beirne will all train with the squad this afternoon as head coach Joe Schmidt deals with a six-day turnaround between matches.

Full-back Kearney is hoping to regain his place in the Ireland backline after a calf injury forced him to withdraw from the starting team for last weekend while second row Beirne has yet to feature for Ireland in this year's championship.

Leinster fly-half Byrne was called-up as injury cover last week but he has been allowed to remain with his province, which indicates that Carbery could be fit enough to feature against Wales, but Henshaw has failed to overcome the dead leg that has kept him out of action since the opening-round loss against England.