Former Scotland international Richie Vernon to retire at the end of season

Former Scotland international Richie Vernon has announced he will retire at the end of the current season.

The 31-year-old, capped 24 times for the national team, appeared in two World Cups for Scotland.

He had two spells at Glasgow Warriors, leaving for London Scottish last year, but now says he wants to "build my new career in the city".

"After 13 years of professional rugby I know the time is right to hang up the boots," said Vernon.