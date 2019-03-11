Dave Cherry: Edinburgh hooker extends stay until 2020

Dave Cherry joined Edinburgh after spells at London Scottish and Stade Nicois

Hooker Dave Cherry has signed a new one-year contract with Edinburgh, tying him to the Pro14 club until 2020.

Cherry, 28, has made 16 appearances for Richard Cockerill's side so far this season after joining last year.

He was named in Scotland's Six Nations squad but is yet to win a senior cap.

"I believe the squad has the ability to achieve great success and I'm looking forward to contributing to that next year," said former London Scottish and Stade Nicois player Cherry.

And Cockerill, added: "He's kicked on really well since joining the club in the summer and continues to develop in his position. He provides us with great strength and depth at hooker."