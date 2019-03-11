Michael Rhodes: Saracens flanker cited for dangerous play against Bath
Saracens flanker Michael Rhodes will face an independent disciplinary hearing after being cited for dangerous play in Friday's 18-9 defeat at Bath.
Rhodes is charged with 'making contact with the head of Levi Douglas of Bath in a ruck contrary to Law 9.20(a) - dangerous play in a ruck or maul'.
The incident occurred in the first half of the match between Bath and the defending Premiership champions.
The 31-year-old's hearing will take place in London on Tuesday.