Manu Tuilagi: England centre to stay with Leicester Tigers

England centre Manu Tuilagi has rejected a lucrative offer from French club Racing 92 and signed a new deal with Leicester Tigers.

Tuilagi's contract ran out in the summer and he had been to France to discuss terms with Racing, but he has now decided to stay at Welford Road.

"This is a massive club and it means a lot to me and my family," the 27-year-old told the club website.

"I love the club and I want to repay the loyalty they have shown me."

Tuilagi has spent all his career at the Premiership club. He made his debut in 2010, with the first of his 31 England appearances coming the following year.

"I'm very passionate about playing my part in bringing back the success we all expect at such a massive club," he added.

"This was a big decision for me to make but I am very happy to be able to stay here, I have a lot of friends here."

