Scotland's Hogg, Seymour & Kinghorn ruled out against England

Six Nations: England v Scotland Venue: Twickenham Date: Saturday, 16 March Kick-off: 17:00 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 live & Radio Scotland; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Stuart Hogg, Tommy Seymour and Blair Kinghorn have been ruled out of Scotland's final Six Nations match against England.

Hogg has been missing since going off against Ireland in the second round of matches while Seymour and Kinghorn were injured on Saturday against Wales.

Ruaridh Jackson and uncapped Kyle Steyn have been called into Gregor Townsend's squad as cover.

The Scots have won just once in this year's championship.

And they have not won at Twickenham since 1983.

Kinghorn had deputised for Hogg at full-back against Ireland, France and Wales and Adam Hastings took over when the Edinburgh player came off during Saturday's 18-11 loss.

Jackson, who has 33 caps, has regularly played full-back for Glasgow Warriors.

Wing Darcy Graham also came off against the Welsh but could feature while Steyn, 25, is an option to replace Seymour.

Townsend is already without experienced back-rows John Barclay and Ryan Wilson and centre Huw Jones.