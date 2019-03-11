Six Nations: England lock Maro Itoje ruled out of Scotland game

Itoje joined in England's celebrations on crutches after the victory over Ireland

Maro Itoje has been ruled out of England's Six Nations finale with Scotland at Twickenham on Saturday.

The Saracens lock has not played since England beat Ireland on the opening weekend because of two knee injuries.

Uncapped 20-year-old Harlequins fly-half Marcus Smith is included in Eddie Jones' 31-man squad.

Bath centre Jonathan Joseph is also named, but there is no place for Harlequins flanker and former England captain Chris Robshaw.

Charlie Ewels and Elliott Stooke are both included as second-row cover.

England are almost certain to win the Six Nations title if they beat Scotland and Grand Slam-chasing Wales lose at home to Ireland.

England's 31-man squad to face Scotland:

Forwards: Dan Cole, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Tom Curry, Ben Earl, Charlie Ewels, Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Nathan Hughes, George Kruis, Joe Launchbury, Ben Moon, Brad Shields,, Kyle Sinckler, Elliott Stooke, Billy Vunipola, Harry Williams, Mark Wilson.

Backs: Joe Cokanasiga, Elliot Daly, Owen Farrell, George Ford, Jonathan Joseph, Jonny May, Jack Nowell, Dan Robson, Henry Slade, Marcus Smith, Ollie Thorley, Ben Te'o, Manu Tuilagi, Ben Youngs.