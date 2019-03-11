Six Nations: Jordan Larmour 'lit spark that rekindled Ireland's championship'

Larmour beat eight defenders for 79 metres in Ireland's 26-14 win against France

Jordan Larmour's first full Six Nations match was just 30 seconds old when he lit the spark that rekindled Ireland's championship.

An 11th-hour replacement for Rob Kearney as France landed in Dublin, Larmour, 21, produced an early moment of magic that led to Ireland's opening try and set the tone for the Grand Slam champions to make a timely return to form.

On his first championship start, the full-back got the ball inside his own 22 and sprinted towards the advancing French defenders before lofting a kick in behind and forcing an Irish line-out metres from the opposition line.

Just over a minute later, captain Rory Best scored in the corner and Ireland never looked back.

"His first involvement was special," enthused head coach Joe Schmidt of his young full-back.

"Finding that space in the corner and forcing (France wing) Damien Penaud to put that ball into touch after that kick receive.

"I thought that was super and I'm sure it gave him a spring in his step, that his first involvement was positive and on the back of that he built a number of other positive involvements."

It was exactly the type of start that Larmour would have hoped for after he was forced to wait until the penultimate round of the championship to finally earn his first Six Nations start.

Having made his debut against Italy 13 months ago, the Leinster man has had to bide his time as Kearney and Robbie Henshaw have been handed the number 15 jersey on the big occasions.

"That comes with learning and trying to get better as a player," Larmour said of his opening involvement.

"Maybe last season, I would have taken that and tried to have crack but I saw there was space back there and the smart thing to do was put the ball down there and put pressure on them.

"It was early on in the game, good field position, so it comes with just learning. The more experience you get, the better a player you become."

Media playback is not supported on this device Six Nations 2019: Ireland 26-14 France highlights

Kearney may yet come back into contention for the final round showdown with Wales after the veteran full-back picked up a calf injury in training on Friday and Larmour was suddenly thrust into the starting team.

"You're always nervous before a big Test match but that's why you train during the week, why you prepare, and anything can happen," Larmour added.

"Rob could have started today and got injured in the second minute and you're on then.

"You've always got to be prepared for these types of situations."

Although he was lucky not to concede an early try when Penaud out-jumped him under an early cross-field kick, Larmour produced an assured display as part of a resurgent Irish side.

One trademark break in the second half almost led to a try as he weaved and stepped past three despairing tackles before he was eventually caught just five metres from the line.

"I thought I was in," he nodded. "I saw the cover coming across so I thought I'd step back and then someone was there, so I probably should have just stepped one way and put the head down.

"Keith Earls was outside on the wing, so I could have maybe got the ball away to him."

Wales will receive a three-point bonus if they beat Ireland to clinch the Grand Slam, thus ensuring they will be crowned Six Nations champions

It is all part of the steep learning curve that the former underage hockey international has been navigating since making his senior debut for Leinster just 18 months ago.

His education looks likely to continue on Saturday when he runs out onto the pitch at the Principality Stadium for the first time.

His only other visit to the home of Welsh rugby was on a school tour in the not-too-distant past but his first match there could well be the deciding game of the 2019 Six Nations, not that he will be overawed by the occasion.

"We have talked about building on this performance, we were good (against France) so just keep building that in training, getting our standards back to where we need them to be," he continued.

"We'll go through a few things, try to sort a few things out and take the learnings and just kick on."