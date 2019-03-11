Six Nations 2019: Scotland will not 'feel sorry for ourselves' - Ali Price

Media playback is not supported on this device Wales beat Scotland 18-11 to edge closer to the Grand Slam title

Scotland will not "feel sorry for ourselves" but instead look to end the Six Nations with a huge upset win over England in London, insists Ali Price.

The Scots fell to a third straight tournament defeat on Saturday, losing 18-11 to Wales at Murrayfield.

Gregor Townsend's side have only one win from four games and Scotland's last win at Twickenham came 36 years ago.

"We can't go down there thinking, 'this is the last game so let's just get it out the way'," scrum-half Price said.

"That's a shocking mentality. We can't go down there feeling sorry for ourselves and let them take advantage of our vulnerability.

"People will say we've got nothing to play for - but we've got pride to play for, Scotland to play for. We want to put our all in and come away with a win."

'You can't coach experience'

Scotland's injury woes continued against Wales, with the entire back three of Blair Kinghorn, Tommy Seymour and try-scorer Darcy Graham forced off.

Townsend has had to do without key figures such as John Barclay, WP Nel, Hamish Watson, Ryan Wilson, Finn Russell, Huw Jones and Stuart Hogg for part or all of this campaign.

Wales head coach Warren Gatland feels that injury list has exposed a lack of depth in the Scotland squad.

"Scotland with just the two professional clubs and a few players playing outside of Scotland, when they pick up a few injuries it's tough for them," said Gatland, who can lead Wales to the third Grand Slam of his tenure with victory over Ireland on the final weekend.

"That affected us in 2015 and our whole focus for four years has been about putting ourselves under pressure, creating depth.

"We went to New Zealand in 2016, got hammered by the Chiefs in a midweek game before the second Test, which didn't help our Test preparation. But that was a starting point from what those guys learned in that game.

"You can't coach experience, you've got to get those guys out in the middle. That focus in the last two or three years has definitely paid us some huge dividends."