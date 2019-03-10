Eddie Jones: Six Nations should consider relegation - England coach
England head coach Eddie Jones says the Six Nations should consider bringing in relegation after his side thrashed Italy on Saturday.
Italy have not won a Six Nations match since 2015 and the 57-14 defeat at Twickenham extended their record losing run in the championship to 21 matches.
"They should always consider rewarding merit," Australian Jones told BBC Radio 5 Live's Sportsweek programme.
"It doesn't matter what competition you're in."
Tournament chief Ben Morel said before this year's Six Nations that relegation was not going to be introduced.
Italy - who were added to the old Five Nations in 2000 - are 15th in the world rankings, while Georgia, who are pushing for inclusion, are 13th.
Jones added: "The organisers talk about the Six Nations being the best rugby competition in the world, and it probably is close to it.
"But to improve it you've got to find a way of making sure you've got the six best teams in Europe always playing in it.
"If that involves relegation then it's something that should be looked at very closely."