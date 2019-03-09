England v Scotland: Eddie Jones focused on avenging 2018 Six Nations defeat

Media playback is not supported on this device Six Nations 2019: Eddie Jones looks ahead to crucial final fixture against Scotland

Coach Eddie Jones has warned England that Scotland will relish the chance to wreck their title hopes in the final round of the Six Nations.

England, who lost away to Scotland last year, could take the title if Wales lose to Ireland next weekend.

"This is their game. This is the one game they get themselves up for," said Jones.

"They pulled our pants down badly last year so we have work to do to make sure we finish the game with our pants up."

Scotland have not won at Twickenham since 1983, but the passion around the fixture was clear both before and after their 25-13 victory at Murrayfield last year.

The two teams were involved in a scuffle in the tunnel after the warm-up, while Jones was taunted by a group of Scotland fans on his way back from the game.

Scotland full-back Stuart Hogg, who is an injury doubt for the 2019 meeting, after Scotland's 2018 Calcutta Cup win

"We saw how they carried on last year after they beat us," he said. "So, we might have short memories sometimes, but sometimes you have longer memories.

"We'll rip into training and be at our absolute best next week, because we're going to have to be to beat Scotland."

Scotland's only win in this season's competition was an opening-round victory over Italy, and their depleted squad suffered further injuries in Saturday's defeat by Wales, with Tommy Seymour, Blair Kinghorn and Darcy Graham picking up knocks.

Full-bore centre duo 'will improve'

Jones selected a powerful ball-carrying midfield of Ben Te'o and Manu Tuilagi for England's 57-14 win over Italy in their penultimate match of the tournament.

The Australian believes there is still more to come from both players after recent injury problems.

"Both guys looked sharper and sharper as the game went on and that is a good thing," he added.

Media playback is not supported on this device Six Nations 2019: England dominate Italy 57-14 at Twickenham

"Neither have had that much top-level rugby but Manu is starting to hit his straps and Te'o is only going to get better and better.

"In modern rugby you have to have flexibility and going forward to the World Cup you have to have 31 players.

"You have to be able to use them so we are testing ourselves to see different combinations and find out how adaptable the players can be in different positions."

Eighteen-stone wing Joe Cokanasiga, making only his fourth Test appearance, was named man of the match after making more than 100m with ball in hand and creating havoc in the Italian defence.

Jones was cautious in his praise of the 21-year-old, however, suggesting that he would ask him to rein in his extravagant offloading style.

"He did some good things. The one-handed stuff's great for you guys, but possibly he could carry with two hands at other times," Jones said.

"He's a young kid with great potential."

Italy 'could've had more'

O'Shea has won six out of 32 Tests since being appointed Italy head coach in June 2016

Italy extended their record losing run in the Six Nations to 21 successive matches, but head coach Conor O'Shea insisted his side are better than the scoreline suggests.

He said: "Sometimes you can overanalyse things. We were overpowered. And they're an unbelievably powerful side.

"They were a hurting side. But they're the best side in the Six Nations, in my opinion.

"With the ball we caused problems and showed some really good moments in the match and we could've had more out of the match, instead of the couple of tries we got."

* Wales will be awarded three bonus points if they beat Ireland and secure the Grand Slam