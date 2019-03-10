Six Nations 2019: Wales' Grand Slam fever and a show of unity

Media playback is not supported on this device Wales beat Scotland 18-11 to edge closer to the Grand Slam title

With Grand Slam fever set to engulf Wales ahead of the Six Nations finale next weekend, the players provided a telling moment of reflection in Scotland after yet another victory.

Just after completing the nerve-wracking win over Scotland, captain Alun Wyn Jones gathered his squad together in the middle of the Murrayfield pitch.

Wales had just completed the fourth leg of their Grand Slam bid and now look forward to attempting a Six Nations clean sweep next Saturday against defending champions Ireland in Cardiff.

That potential magical moment is for next weekend. This post-match huddle was very much for the present.

This public unity came after a traumatic and turbulent week off the field and a nervy, attritional match on it against a fired up Scotland outfit who battled back in the second-half.

The message promoted togetherness after a few days that would have that tested even the most resilient squad.

Warren Gatland's Wales are certainly resilient. They have also become perennial winners as they extended their unbeaten run to over a year despite what can only be classed as an unconvincing display at times in Scotland's capital.

Wales had less possession and territory against Scotland. What match statistics can not tell you is the resolve and grit that sees top teams triumph under intense pressure.

One look at the battered faces of centre Hadleigh Parkes and second-row Adam Beard demonstrated the character of this Wales squad.

The resulting lap of honour by the players was mooted as they focused on what they could achieve in Cardiff next weekend.

Jones also collected the Doddie Weir trophy afterwards but there were no celebrations. The silverware he wants is the Six Nations title.

Trying times

So crisis, what Wales rugby crisis?

Not for the national team as they won their 13th successive match and with only defending champions Ireland standing in the way of a fond Six Nations farewell to Gatland.

It is a very different picture in regional rugby. The manner in which Jones and his players put aside the uncertainty of the future of the domestic game, including talks of an Ospreys-Scarlets merger, to clinch victory over Scotland, should be applauded.

The build-up was not ideal in Test week with Gatland admitting afterwards the players has been affected.

But there is also a no-excuse culture in this Wales team that comes from the top.

"It would easy to say it has been a difficult week but if we had been on the wrong end of the result we still would have not used that as an excuse," said Jones.

"People know what has happened and it's probably been at the forefront rather than in the background.

"We have got a group of young, but experienced players with a strong leadership party. The events have affected everyone, not just the guys from the regions in question because there are other repercussions.

"So credit to the leadership group and the young guys who have just got on with their job.

"Sometimes when the off field stuff happens you want an outlet. Our outlet has been the rugby."

Dynamic defence

After a controlled, methodical first-half display where Wales led 15-6 and physically overpowered their opponents, the tide turned after the interval as Scotland dominated the final 40 minutes.

Maybe complacency stepped in and Gatland admitted they might have got the mood wrong at half-time and allowed the focus to switch to Ireland. Not for the first time, it was the rearguard resistance that bailed Wales out.

Jones commented Wales defence coach Shaun Edwards earned his wage as the players ensured they only conceded one try with a series of heroic tackles.

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend hailed the Welsh defence as the best in the world but thought his side were the better team.

Maybe he was right for periods of the game but there are no prizes for that in international sport. Only winning matters.

Gatland knows how to win as he continued his unbeaten dominance over Scotland with his 11th victory over the nation as Wales head coach.

The New Zealander continually says Wales have forgotten how to lose which has been the theme of this Six Nations campaign.

Gatland will hope that remains the case in the finale against Ireland where he could become the first coach to win three Grand Slams following the 2008 and 2012 successes.

More to come

His on-field lieutenant Jones would be the only player involved in that historic hat-trick of sides.

This class of 2018 has yet to reach the attacking heights of those two previous Six Nations winning teams with no bonus points in the four wins.

Jones also indicated performance levels were spoken about in that post-match huddle.

Despite the 13 wins, the skipper feels there is more to come as he admitted Wales have not always been convincing in the winning streak.

"All the way through we have been very real about our performances," said Jones.

"We still have not hit our straps or fulfilled our potential. Scotland put us to the sword at times, but the squad came through.

"The Scotland win probably epitomises where we have been for the last 12 months.

"We still feel there is something brewing. Whatever happens next week this squad will go beyond that. We know we have to be real, and we are."

Real and resilient, they definitely are. Now there is just one final hurdle to negotiate next weekend.

