England 57-14 Italy: Eight-try England keep Six Nation title hopes alive

England centre Manu Tuilagi scored his first international try at Twickenham for six years

Six Nations: England v Italy England (31) 50 Tries: George, May, Tuilagi 2, Shields 2, Kruis, Robson Pen: Farrell Con: Farrell 6, Ford 2 Italy (7) 14 Tries: Allan, Morisi Con: Allan 2

England remain in the Six Nations title race after securing a bonus-point 57-14 victory over Italy at Twickenham.

The hosts took an early lead through Jamie George although Italy drew level when Tomasso Allan crossed out wide.

But tries from Jonny May, Brad Shields and Manu Tuilagi saw England lead 31-7 and claim the bonus point by half-time.

Tuilagi added a second after the break before two tries from George Kruis and one from Dan Robson completed the rout, while Luca Morisi scored a consolation.

More soon.