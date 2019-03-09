Six Nations: Scotland 11-18 Wales - Josh Strauss fed up of gallant defeats

Media playback is not supported on this device Wales beat Scotland 18-11 to edge closer to the Grand Slam title

Scotland would "probably rather lose by 20 points" than suffer so many near misses, said Josh Strauss after his side's Six Nations defeat by Wales.

The Scots squandered a glut of good positions as they were beaten 18-11 in the penultimate game of the campaign.

That Murrayfield loss followed an error-strewn home defeat by Ireland and a meek display against France in Paris.

"It's tough being the team that puts the effort in every game and gets close then can't pull it off," Strauss said.

"That's more frustrating. We'd probably rather lose by 20 points. It was a good effort but we need to have a better performance."

Scotland are without a host of key players, most notably captain John Barclay, full-back Stuart Hogg, wing Sean Maitland and centre Huw Jones.

Injuries to Tommy Seymour, Blair Kinghorn and try-scorer Darcy Graham meant Gregor Townsend's side finished the game with scrum-half Ali Price on the wing and fly-half Adam Hastings at full-back.

"We've got a lot of injuries at the moment and a few new boys coming in. The belief is there but we're not getting it done and that's soul-searching," Strauss told BBC Scotland.

"We've got to look at ourselves and see what we can do better. We've been doing that over the past three or four weeks but just not been able to pull it off and that's the frustrating thing."

Media playback is not supported on this device Darcy Graham scores for Scotland against Wales

Townsend 'frustrated' by lack of yellow cards

Scotland trailed 15-6 at the break after tries from Josh Adams and Jonathan Davies. Graham crossed for the only score of the second half before Gareth Anscombe's penalty killed the match with the clock red.

Four points behind and pressing for a winning try, Scotland earned several penalties in the Welsh 22 and Townsend was "very frustrated" referee Pascal Gauzere did not show a yellow card.

"We had enough pressure in the second half to win," said the head coach, whose side look to end their 36-year wait for a win over England at Twickenham next Saturday.

"Strong defences will force errors but but we forced a lot of penalties out of Wales - I think five in the 22 that should normally lead to yellow cards, but we are very frustrated that that didn't happen.

"The players had to handle things that went against them - injuries and reshuffling the backline - but we showed what we are made of in that second half in the rugby we want to play and in our character."

Scotland 'can't score at vital times' - analysis

Former Scotland and British and Irish Lions prop Peter Wright on BBC Radio Scotland

Scotland were more accurate in the second half, they created chances but, as it's been this season, they can't score at vital times. They had enough pressure, territory and possession in that second half to have scored a lot more than five points.